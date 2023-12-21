58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff's deputy hurt in Plaquemine crash involving ambulance

6 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, July 25 2017 Jul 25, 2017 July 25, 2017 6:04 PM July 25, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

PLAQUEMINE - An Iberville Parish sheriff's deputy was hurt in a crash involving the officer's vehicle and an ambulance as both were responding to the same call Tuesday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the deputy crashed into the Acadian ambulance on Highway 75 near Stassi Road around 5:30 in the afternoon. Police say the deputy was attempting to pass the ambulance when it made a left a turn and t-boned the vehicle. Acadian says it believes the ambulance is totaled.

Police say the deputy involved was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and two medics inside the ambulance appeared to be OK.

Authorities confirmed both vehicles were responding to the same call at the time of the crash.

Trending News

This is the second crash involving the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office in the past week. On Wednesday, WBRZ reported on another crash in the area. That incident involved four officers on Eden Street, about five miles away from Stassi Road.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days