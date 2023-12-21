Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff's deputy hurt in Plaquemine crash involving ambulance
PLAQUEMINE - An Iberville Parish sheriff's deputy was hurt in a crash involving the officer's vehicle and an ambulance as both were responding to the same call Tuesday afternoon.
According to Louisiana State Police, the deputy crashed into the Acadian ambulance on Highway 75 near Stassi Road around 5:30 in the afternoon. Police say the deputy was attempting to pass the ambulance when it made a left a turn and t-boned the vehicle. Acadian says it believes the ambulance is totaled.
Police say the deputy involved was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and two medics inside the ambulance appeared to be OK.
Authorities confirmed both vehicles were responding to the same call at the time of the crash.
Trending News
This is the second crash involving the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office in the past week. On Wednesday, WBRZ reported on another crash in the area. That incident involved four officers on Eden Street, about five miles away from Stassi Road.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole hosting 7th Annual Toy Giveaway
-
WATCH: Firefighters put out large semi truck fire along Mississippi River Bridge...
-
BR mayor sits down with John Pastorek and provides updates for the...
-
Spirit of Christmas with Sylvia Weatherspoon: Holiday Hero
-
CAA searching for emergency foster homes over holiday