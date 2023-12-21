Sheriff's deputy hurt in Plaquemine crash involving ambulance

PLAQUEMINE - An Iberville Parish sheriff's deputy was hurt in a crash involving the officer's vehicle and an ambulance as both were responding to the same call Tuesday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the deputy crashed into the Acadian ambulance on Highway 75 near Stassi Road around 5:30 in the afternoon. Police say the deputy was attempting to pass the ambulance when it made a left a turn and t-boned the vehicle. Acadian says it believes the ambulance is totaled.

Police say the deputy involved was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and two medics inside the ambulance appeared to be OK.

Authorities confirmed both vehicles were responding to the same call at the time of the crash.

This is the second crash involving the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office in the past week. On Wednesday, WBRZ reported on another crash in the area. That incident involved four officers on Eden Street, about five miles away from Stassi Road.