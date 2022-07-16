Sheriff: Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond

Photo: ABC News

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman was found dead after falling in a pond and being grabbed by two alligators.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the elderly woman was seen falling into the pond along a golf course in Englewood late Friday and struggling to stay afloat.

While she was in the water, two alligators were seen grabbing her, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two alligators have been removed from the area, but it’s not yet clear whether those were the reptiles involved. The cause of death has not been determined.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says alligators are more active when temperatures rise.