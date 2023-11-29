Sheriff Edwards takes a look back at the last 20 years before leaving office

HAMMOND- Inside Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards' office are family pictures and personal souvenirs, which will be boxed up come July when Gerald Sticker is sworn in.

After 20 years in office, Edwards is retiring.

"What the future holds, I'm not sure. I get asked all the time. I'm sure I will practice law again," Edwards said. "I'll also be around to help out with any law enforcement agency, especially the sheriff's office because I believe in it, and it's been such a big part in my life."

Since he was first elected in 2004 a lot has happened. The parish has recovered from multiple natural disasters. His office has solved 90 percent of their homicides. There have been numerous drug busts. Out of all of the cases his team has worked, Edwards says the Hosanna church cult is the most memorable.

In 2005, nine members of the Ponchatoula church went to jail for sexually abusing children and animals.

"It was really a gut wrenching case, it's the one that will stand out the most," Edwards said.

There have been controversies accompanied by a long list of accomplishments, including community-based organizations. Of those accomplishments, Edwards says money has always been accounted for.

"Extremely proud to let the public know it's been 15 years, or more, since we had any finding at all by the legislator of auditor. That means we haven't found anything wrong or something done incorrectly. The public I think has always known their money was well tended too," Edwards said.

Edwards hopes the new administration will get the raises his employees deserve, and the parish gets a new jail—which he says will make everyone inside more safe.