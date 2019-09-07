81°
Gas station clerk shot and killed in robbery on Airline Hwy
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Detectives responded to a shooting that occurred at the Mr. Lucky’s Valero Gas Station at 1400 Airline Highway that left one man dead.
The incident happened at approximately 3:30 this morning. According to reports, a man entered the building and shot the clerk before robbing the store.
Md Firoz Firoz-Ulamin, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is in the early stages of the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 389-5000 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.
