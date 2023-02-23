85°
Sheriff: 6-year-old shot, killed while playing with gun at Louisiana home
RACELAND - A child died Wednesday evening when a gun he and his brother were playing with accidentally went off.
According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, two 6-year-old brothers were playing with the loaded handgun at a home along LA 182 around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies reported the children found the gun in a bedroom.
A man called 911 when he saw the child, identified Thursday as Davonta “D.J.” Michel Jr., was shot. CPR was administered at the scene, but the child was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Lockport Lower Elementary School, where the child went to school, is offering counseling services in wake of the shooting.
It's unclear whether anyone is facing charges in the deadly accident.
