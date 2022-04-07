70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: 17-year-old arrested, accused of raping child last year

2 hours 16 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, April 07 2022 Apr 7, 2022 April 07, 2022 2:30 PM April 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NAPOLEONVILLE - A 17-year-old was arrested this week for allegedly raping a child no more than 11 years old sometime last summer.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ the investigation into the incident started in February. The investigation revealed the victim was a young girl under 12 years of age. 

The teen was arrested Tuesday and faces a charge of first-degree rape.

Trending News

The suspect, whose name was not released due to his age, is being held in custody pending the outcome of a hearing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days