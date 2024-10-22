85°
Shenandoah Elementary evacuated due to hazmat incident
BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department worked an incident involving hazardous materials at Shenandoah Elementary.
Firefighters said the building was evacuated and that all students were safe after a small gas leak.
Students have since been given the all-clear and have moved back into their classrooms. No one was injured.
