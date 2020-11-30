37°
Latest Weather Blog
Shaq spotted at PMAC for LSU Basketball's home-opener
BATON ROUGE - Sports legend and former LSU Basketball star Shaquille O'Neal was spotted at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as the Tigers host their first home game of the 2020 season. His son, Shareef O'Neal, is expected to play Monday night.
Shaq was spotted in the bleachers shortly before LSU tipped off against Southeastern Monday night.
Well hey there old friend, @SHAQ ?? pic.twitter.com/rR8B66kd3j— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) December 1, 2020
Shareef O'Neal transferred to LSU earlier this year and is expected play his first home game for the Tigers Monday night.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension officials trying to get ahead of population boom with Gonzales road...
-
St. Helena begins mass-testing students upon returning from Thanksgiving break
-
With runoff election approaching, mayoral candidates pledge to move East Baton Rouge...
-
2 more children die in hospital after deadly Thanksgiving night fire
-
Families kick off Christmas season at local tree farm
Sports Video
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...