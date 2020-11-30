Shaq spotted at PMAC for LSU Basketball's home-opener

BATON ROUGE - Sports legend and former LSU Basketball star Shaquille O'Neal was spotted at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as the Tigers host their first home game of the 2020 season. His son, Shareef O'Neal, is expected to play Monday night.

Shaq was spotted in the bleachers shortly before LSU tipped off against Southeastern Monday night.

Shareef O'Neal transferred to LSU earlier this year and is expected play his first home game for the Tigers Monday night.