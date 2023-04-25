Sex offender accused of performing sexual acts on sleeping man

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE- A 59-year-old registered sex offender is accused of inappropriately touching and performing sexual acts on a sleeping man, according to The Advocate.

Peter Windsor, was booked Wednesday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on oral sexual battery and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Authorities say the man reported to deputies Tuesday that he woke up around 6 a.m. Sunday because he felt someone touching his crotch and when he opened his eyes he saw Windsor walking away from him. Reports say that Windsor was an acquaintance of the victim.

The next day the victim was woken up by Windsor performing a sexual act on him, so he confronted him, according to authorities. Windsor then apologized and walked away.

When talking with deputies, Windsor allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting the victim, who denied to investigators that they had a sexual relationship.