88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Several weeks after shootout in Baker, city employee booked into jail for attempted murder

5 hours 12 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, October 05 2023 Oct 5, 2023 October 05, 2023 6:41 AM October 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BAKER - A city worker accused of getting into a shootout with his coworker has been booked for attempted murder more than a month after the shooting sent him to the hospital. 

The Baker Police Department said Trenton Brown, 20, had gotten into an argument with a coworker at the city's workshop, according to witnesses. Brown allegedly left work to retrieve a gun, and returned later to catch up with the victim who had also left the business. 

The victim told officers Brown fired at him, but he fired back with a gun he keeps on him at work "for protection." The two were reportedly involved in a shootout, but officers determined Brown to be the aggressor. Brown was hit during the shootout and taken for medical attention. 

The coworker was issued a summons for illegally carrying weapons on his person while at work for the city. 

Trending News

Brown was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days