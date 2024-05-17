Seven arrested in multi-parish drug investigation by State Police, parish sheriff's offices

GRAY — A months-long State Police investigation into a drug trafficking ring across multiple parishes concluded Friday with the arrest of seven on drug racketeering charges and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs and cash.

The multi-agency investigation into narcotic distribution across Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary and Avoyelles parishes that started in January resulted in the seizure of 56 grams of heroin/fentanyl mixtures, 366 fentanyl pills, 200 grams of meth, 396 grams of powder cocaine, 20.7 grams of crack, 575 grams of marijuana, 14 MDMA pills, 44.8 grams of powdered ecstasy and 127 hyrdocodone pills.

Detectives also seized $10,375 in cash, a vehicle and a handgun.

The following were booked into Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on drug racketeering charges:

- Jeffery Williams Jr., 33, from Gibson

- Christopher Diano, 55, from Houma

- Craig Albarado, 60, from Morgan City

- Lucius Romero Jr., 49, from Morgan City

Williams was also booked on multiple counts of distribution of controlled substances and transactions involving drug proceeds.

The following were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, also on racketeering charges:

- Clarence Jones, 45, from Raceland

- Justin Lawson, 34, Raceland

- Michael Robichaux, 49, Raceland