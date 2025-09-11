75°
September 11 memorial stair climb held at Southeastern Louisiana

September 11, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Southeastern Louisiana University's Office of Military and Veteran Success and University Police Department hosted an inaugural 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on the 24th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center this week. 

Participants climbed 110 stories in honor for the 343 New York City firefighters who lost their lives in 2001.

