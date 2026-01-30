Senator John Kennedy announces $3.8 million FEMA grant following Winter Storm Fern

BATON ROUGE — U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced a $3.8 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for the Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on Friday.

The FEMA aid will fund emergency protective measures, including generators for public buildings that lose power, mobile command units, mobile communications, emergency access, points of distribution and fuel trucks.

The grant comes after Winter Storm Fern left 9 people dead in Louisiana, as well as over 100,000 people across the state without power at the storm's peak.

"Winter Storm Fern left behind some of the worst ice conditions I've seen in Louisiana, and folks at both the state and federal level have been working around the clock to get our communities back on their feet," Kennedy said.

President Donald Trump approved state of emergency declarations for several states, including Louisiana, to aid local government efforts in providing emergency services during the storm.

"I've been in constant contact with our federal partners, and I’ll keep working with our friends at FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security to get our people the aid we need."