Senate sets up disaster aid vote for Tuesday
WASHINGTON - The Senate has given preliminary approval to a $36.5 billion hurricane relief package that would provide Puerto Rico with a much-needed infusion of cash.
The 79-16 procedural vote sets the stage for a final vote, most likely Tuesday.
The measure also provides $18.7 billion to replenish the Federal Emergency Management Agency's rapidly dwindling emergency disaster accounts. On Monday, FEMA announced more than $500 million in aid to Puerto Rico, including $285 million to help restore power and water services to the devastated island.
An additional $16 billion would permit the financially troubled federal flood insurance program to pay an influx of Harvey-related claims.
But the bill rejects requests from the powerful Texas and Florida congressional delegations for additional money to rebuild after hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
