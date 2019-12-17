50°
Senate sets up disaster aid vote for Tuesday

2 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Monday, October 23 2017 Oct 23, 2017 October 23, 2017 8:28 PM October 23, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image: Taken on Sept. 28 in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, via Bozeman Daily Chronicle
WASHINGTON - The Senate has given preliminary approval to a $36.5 billion hurricane relief package that would provide Puerto Rico with a much-needed infusion of cash.
  
The 79-16 procedural vote sets the stage for a final vote, most likely Tuesday.
  
The measure also provides $18.7 billion to replenish the Federal Emergency Management Agency's rapidly dwindling emergency disaster accounts. On Monday, FEMA announced more than $500 million in aid to Puerto Rico, including $285 million to help restore power and water services to the devastated island.
  
An additional $16 billion would permit the financially troubled federal flood insurance program to pay an influx of Harvey-related claims.
  
But the bill rejects requests from the powerful Texas and Florida congressional delegations for additional money to rebuild after hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
