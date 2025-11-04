Sen. Kennedy introduces legislation to suspend paychecks for Congress until federal government reopens

WASHINGTON — Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) has introduced legislation to suspend paychecks for members of Congress until the federal government reopens from a month-long shutdown.

Kennedy's two bills, the "No Shutdown Paychecks to Politicians Act" and "Withhold Member Pay During Shutdowns Act," will suspend pay for congressmen and women as the shutdown continues, likely to become the longest in history.

Congressmen and women will also not receive back pay under the proposed bills.

"I don't see missing paychecks or empty dinner plates as leverage or bargaining chips. My bills ensure Congress feels the same pain as the folks we're failing to pay – our troops, air traffic controllers, and federal workers. If we can't do our jobs and fund the government, we don't deserve a paycheck – plain and simple," Kennedy, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said.

The proposed "Withhold Member Pay During Shutdowns Act" specifically mandates that payroll administrators for each House of Congress keep Members of Congress' paychecks in escrow accounts during a government shutdown. The funds are only disbursed at the start of the next Congress.

Rep. Bryan Steil, a Republican from Wisconsin, introduced the companion bill of the Withhold Member Pay During Shutdowns Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.