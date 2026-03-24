72°
Latest Weather Blog
'See ya buddy:' Police looking for Port Allen woman who dodged repo man
PORT ALLEN - Port Allen Police are looking for a woman who took off in a vehicle that was being repossessed.
Police say repossession agents went to the 800 Block of North 13th Street on Monday to retrieve the car. The agents told Rhonda “Razzberry” Franklin that she could get her things out of the car before they took it.
Franklin allegedly jumped into the driver's seat of the 2016 BMW X5, said "see ya buddy," and then drove away.
She is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Proposed bill would ban gamblers who threaten athletes, coaches or referees
-
One person injured in stabbing at Burger King on Florida Boulevard
-
BRPD officer who allegedly lied about fight with dating partner arrested alongside...
-
Bill calls for transparency from DOC after 18 'unexpected deaths' at EHCC...
-
Louisiana looks to expand nuclear power infrastructure with strategic framework, federal funding...