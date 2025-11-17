See which capital-area businesses are giving away turkeys and other food ahead of Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE - The holiday season is bringing people together with the spirit of giving in the Capital area.

Several community businesses are hosting turkey giveaways and food drives to help families in need ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The following events are taking place in the Baton Rouge area:

East Baton Rouge Parish

Nov. 19

-Beechgrove Baptist Church Community Thanksgiving Dinner at 12 p.m. at 2376 Thomas Road, Baton Rouge

Nov. 20

-Free Thanksgiving Meal Kit Giveaway from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2800 Wyandotte Street in Baton Rouge

-Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at 10 a.m. at 2355 N. Sherwood Forest Drive, Baton Rouge

Nov. 22

-Faith Baptist Church Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at 11 a.m. at 4450 Mills Street, Zachary

Nov. 23

-Cranksgiving Bike Ride/Food Drive at 10 a.m. at 1509 Government Street, Baton Rouge

-The Feel Good Food Drive from 1-5 p.m. at 5251 Evangeline Street, Baton Rouge

-District 2 Community Harvest Food Giveaway at 2 p.m. at 2013 Central Road, Baton Rouge

Nov. 25

-Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Community Blessing Day: 1,000 Turkey Giveaway from 8-11 a.m. at 8919 World Ministry Avenue, Baton Rouge

-District 7 Thanksgiving Turkey and Trimmings Giveaway from 12-2 p.m. at 4000 Gus Young Avenue, Baton Rouge