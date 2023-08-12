100°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Section of Louise Street blocked by fallen tree

32 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, August 12 2023 Aug 12, 2023 August 12, 2023 1:49 PM August 12, 2023 in News
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - A section of Louise Street is closed due to a fallen tree.

The street is blocked off near a railroad crossing, just past McKinley Middle.

Trending News

Plans for the tree's removal are unclear at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days