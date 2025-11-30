Second missing pilot from Lake Pontchartrain plane crash identified

NEW ORLEANS - The second missing pilot from a plane that crashed into Lake Pontchartrain on Monday has been identified, according to a report by The Advocate.

Flight instructor Taylor Dickey, 30, was joined by Lt. David Michael Jahn, 30, of the U.S. Navy before the plane they were flying lost contact with the Lakefront Airport in New Orleans about four miles north of the airport.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for the two pilots on Wednesday after crews spent nearly two days searching for the missing aircraft.

Apollo Flight Training's owner, Michael Carastro, said Jahn was training for his commercial pilot's license during the flight. He was also an expectant father.

Crews with the United Cajun Navy located the wreckage of the aircraft on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the crash.