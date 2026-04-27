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Man with robbery, burglary convictions gets 6 years behind bars for bringing gun into Siegen Lane store
BATON ROUGE — A New Roads man was sentenced to more than six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to walking into a store with a gun after he was barred from owning a firearm following several previous convictions.
According to federal prosecutors, 33-year-old Frank Sneed walked into a Siegen Lane retailer on Nov. 29, 2023, with a pistol in his jacket after police arrived to investigate a separate theft at the store. Sneed was previously convicted of simple burglary in 2011, armed robbery in 2015 and simple escape in 2016.
On Monday, prosecutors said that Sneed was sentenced to 76 months in prison for the 2023 incident, as well as three years of supervised release. His gun must also be forfeited, officials added.
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