Second inmate at state prison dies after contracting COVID-19

BATON ROUGE - According to the Department of Corrections, a second inmate at Anglola's Louisiana State Penitentiary has passed away due to complications associated with COVID-19.

This most recent fatal case of COVID-19 within the state prison system took the life of an unidentified 69-year-old man who died Sunday at a Baton Rouge hospital.

The inmate caught the virus while in his cellblock at Angola and as a patient with underlying conditions, the severity of his illness intensified to the point of death.

The first inmate to succumb to the virus, also a 69-year-old man, died Saturday, at a Baton Rouge hospital.