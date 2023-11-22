Second child dies after being rescued from apartment swimming pool

BATON ROUGE - A 3-year-old boy has died after he and his sister were found unresponsive in an apartment complex's swimming pool on Nov. 9.

First responders were called to the Regency Club Apartments at 11555 Southfork Ave. and brought both children to the hospital. The girl was pronounced dead soon after. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office reported that the boy died Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the children's mother fell asleep and that the two left the apartment without her knowledge.

