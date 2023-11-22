56°
Second child dies after being rescued from apartment swimming pool

22 hours 5 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, November 21 2023 Nov 21, 2023 November 21, 2023 12:32 PM November 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Josh Meeks

BATON ROUGE - A 3-year-old boy has died after he and his sister were found unresponsive in an apartment complex's swimming pool on Nov. 9.

First responders were called to the Regency Club Apartments at 11555 Southfork Ave. and brought both children to the hospital. The girl was pronounced dead soon after. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office reported that the boy died Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the children's mother fell asleep and that the two left the apartment without her knowledge.

WBRZ reached out to EBRSO Tuesday afternoon for more information. Updates will be posted as they become available.

