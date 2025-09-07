'SEC Nation,' 'Marty & McGee' headed to Baton Rouge for LSU vs. Florida

BATON ROUGE — Things are lining up for a big weekend in Baton Rouge as the SEC Network announced they are bringing two live shows to LSU's campus for a major conference showdown against Florida.

Both "Marty & McGee" and "SEC Nation" will be live from the Quad on Saturday to preview the contest.

"Marty & McGee" will kick the day off from 8 to 9 a.m., featuring hosts Marty Smith and Ryan McGee. The show, described by the SEC Network as a "cross-section of southern culture and college football," is known for its humorous segments and interviews.

Laura Rutledge, Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow will follow up with "SEC Nation." The two-hour show features analysis and previews of all of the day's big SEC matchups.

Baton Rouge is set up for one of the biggest games of the day, with 2-0 LSU coming off of a sluggish win against Louisiana Tech. The Tigers' defense dragged them to a 23-7 victory on a day in which the offense, led by Heisman-hopeful Garrett Nussmeier, struggled to produce.

The 1-1 Gators are looking to re-establish themselves as a Top 25 team in the country after a narrow 18-16 loss to the University of South Florida dropped them from the rankings. The Bulls kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired, shortly after a 15-yard penalty on Florida defensive lineman Brendan Bett for spitting on a USF player.

Catch LSU vs. Florida on WBRZ at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13.