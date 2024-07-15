SEC Media Days: Brian Kelly confident in Nussmeier, defensive changes entering 2024 season

DALLAS — LSU head coach Brian Kelly exuded confidence Monday in the changes his team has made in the off-season, particularly remedying last year's underwhelming defensive performance and naming Garrett Nussmeier as starting quarterback following the departure of Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

Kelly said as the 2024 SEC Media Days opened that the team made wholesale changes to the defensive coaching staff after a 10-3 season. Kelly pointed to the Sept. 30 game against Ole Miss — a 55-49 loss — as a flashpoint for the issues the defense was facing. The Tigers gave up 21 points in the fourth quarter.

"It really was indicative of what our problems were," Kelly said. "That game cost us a chance at being in the playoffs."

The Tigers hope to begin a 2024 playoff run in their season-opener Sept. 1 against Southern California. The game will be televised on WBRZ.

LSU's new staff includes defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who previously served as Missouri's DC and LSU's linebacker coach, and defensive line coach Bo Davis, who the Tigers poached from Texas. The new staff is a major investment for the Tigers, with Baker becoming the highest-paid assistant coach in the nation and Davis being among the highest-paid non-coordinators in the country.

On the other side of the ball, Kelly spoke fondly of Nussmeier and tight end Mason Taylor as successors to the rock star offense led by Daniels. Kelly said he's confident in Nussmeier "being the guy" after he spent multiple seasons studying Daniels.

"He knows the offense, he knows the structure. He's been immersed in everything that we've done...He's been patient but persistent," Kelly said. "When you're handing off to a quarterback that you have felt all along could lead you to a championship as well, it's probably as comforting you can be as a head coach when you lose your Heisman Trophy winner ... in turning the keys over the Garrett Nussmeier."

Nussmeier, who attended the media event with Taylor and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., said that despite losing key targets like Malik Nabers, the receiving corps is still top-notch going into the season.

"Our receiver group as a unit has really stepped up. They understand the standard that they're gonna be held to, being a receiver at LSU," Nussmeier said. "You look at the history of LSU receivers, it's special."

Taylor will also be a focus of the Tigers' offense during Kelly's third season as head coach. Kelly emphasized Taylor's off-the-field leadership.

Kelly also said that Perkins will become a crucial part of the newly revitalized defense, allowing him to "play from tackle to tackle."

"We'll be able to move him around at situational times," Kelly said. "We're gonna ask him to do that and I think he feels really good about that."

LSU's season-opener against USC will be played at Las Vegas.