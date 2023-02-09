55°
SEC announces Texas and Oklahoma will move into conference in 2024
The Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday evening that they are welcoming Texas and Oklahoma to the league in the summer of 2024, one year sooner than originally planned.
Statement from @SEC Commissioner @GregSankey on Oklahoma and Texas membership transition: pic.twitter.com/qZZI6YaRJp— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 10, 2023
The Longhorns and Sooners were released by their former conference, the Big 12 after agreeing to forego a combined fee of $100 million dollars. That money will now go to the eight original members of the Big 12 and their television partners.
Both Texas and Oklahoma are expected to compete in the fall 2024 football season.
