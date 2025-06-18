SEC announces home and away conference opponents for LSU men's basketball

BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball learned their home and away SEC opponents on Wednesday.

The Tigers are entering year four with head coach Matt McMahon at the helm. They will have nine home SEC games and nine SEC away games.

LSU will play both home and away games against Arkansas, Texas A&M and South Carolina.

They will have home games against Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri and Oklahoma.

The Tigers will hit the road to face Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas and Vanderbilt.

Conference play will start on Saturday, Jan. 3 and run through Saturday, March 7.

Times, dates and TV networks for these games will be announced at a later date.