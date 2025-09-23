SEC announces future football schedule for LSU Tigers and others

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference laid out the roadmap for one of college footballs premiere conferences with a four year plan that addresses their upcoming nine-game schedule with an emphasis on protecting historic rivalries while taking into account competitive balance and regional match-ups.

The SEC confirmed that LSU football will play Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M annually beginning in 2026, and then rotate through six other opponents and sites for the 2026 through 2029 seasons.

Each SEC school will play every other SEC school at least once every two years, and every opponent home and away over four years, making it the most fair and balanced schedule in the history of the Conference.

The complete 2026 SEC Football Schedule to include dates of games will be announced later this year.

LSU’s 2026 home schedule will feature conference games against Texas A&M, Alabama, Mississippi State and Texas. Texas will be making its first trip to Tiger Stadium since 1953 next year. LSU will open the 2026 season against Clemson in Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers will go on the road to face Arkansas, Ole Miss, Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee next season.

The following is a look at LSU’s SEC schedule from 2026-2029.

Teams in bold indicate LSU’s annual SEC opponents.

2026

Texas A&M

at Arkansas

at Ole Miss

Alabama

Mississippi State

Texas

at Auburn

at Kentucky

at Tennessee

2027

at Texas A&M

Arkansas

Ole Miss

Missouri

Vanderbilt

Oklahoma

at Florida

at Georgia

at South Carolina

2028

Texas A&M

at Arkansas

at Ole Miss

Auburn

Kentucky

Tennessee

at Alabama

at Mississippi State

at Texas

2029

at Texas A&M

Arkansas

Ole Miss

Florida

Georgia

South Carolina

at Missouri

at Vanderbilt

at Oklahoma