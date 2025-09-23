79°
SEC announces future football schedule for LSU Tigers and others

2 hours 49 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, September 23 2025 Sep 23, 2025 September 23, 2025 6:43 PM September 23, 2025 in Sports
Source: LSU Sports Information
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference laid out the roadmap for one of college footballs premiere conferences with a four year plan that addresses their upcoming nine-game schedule with an emphasis on protecting historic rivalries while taking into account competitive balance and regional match-ups.

The SEC confirmed that LSU football will play Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M annually beginning in 2026, and then rotate through six other opponents and sites for the 2026 through 2029 seasons.

Each SEC school will play every other SEC school at least once every two years, and every opponent home and away over four years, making it the most fair and balanced schedule in the history of the Conference.

The complete 2026 SEC Football Schedule to include dates of games will be announced later this year.

LSU’s 2026 home schedule will feature conference games against Texas A&M, Alabama, Mississippi State and Texas. Texas will be making its first trip to Tiger Stadium since 1953 next year. LSU will open the 2026 season against Clemson in Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers will go on the road to face Arkansas, Ole Miss, Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee next season.

The following is a look at LSU’s SEC schedule from 2026-2029.

Teams in bold indicate LSU’s annual SEC opponents.

2026
Texas A&M
at Arkansas
at Ole Miss
Alabama
Mississippi State
Texas
at Auburn
at Kentucky
at Tennessee

2027
at Texas A&M
Arkansas
Ole Miss
Missouri
Vanderbilt
Oklahoma
at Florida
at Georgia
at South Carolina

2028
Texas A&M
at Arkansas
at Ole Miss
Auburn
Kentucky
Tennessee
at Alabama
at Mississippi State
at Texas

2029
at Texas A&M
Arkansas
Ole Miss
Florida
Georgia
South Carolina
at Missouri
at Vanderbilt
at Oklahoma

