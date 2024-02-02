67°
Search committee for Southern University chancellor selects three finalists

Friday, February 02 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University selected three finalists Friday.

Calvin McFadden, the former President of Arkansas Baptist College, Carmen Walters, the former President of Tougaloo College, and John Pierre, J.D., Vice President for Southern University, are finalists for the position.

McFadden and Pierre will visit campus for tours and in-person interviews on Tuesday, Feb. 6; Walters will do the same Wednesday Feb. 7.

Interviews will be live-streamed at sus.edu

