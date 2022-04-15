Seafood sellers expecting big rush on crawfish for Easter weekend

BATON ROUGE - It's one of the busiest days of the year for Tony's Seafood.

“Typical Good Friday. Got a good little crowd in here, had a crowd right when we opened the doors at 8 o'clock. Had a good bit of crawfish go out here already today," manager Darren Pizzolato said.

Pizzolato cited supply chain issues as the reason customers are seeing slightly higher-than-usual crawfish prices, but customers didn't seem to mind. The seafood market was packed to the brim on Good Friday.

“Supply on everything, you know, gas is high which affects everything, so supply is definitely making everything a little bit higher right now," Pizzolato said.

On average, they'll go through 100,000 pounds of crawfish on Easter weekend. This year, Pizzolato says they could sell up to 125,000 pounds within the next two days.

Customers came from various parts of town to get their hands on bags of hot, spicy crawfish. Shawn Butler drove there from Prairieville for just two pounds of it.

“I heard the crawfish was good over here, so I wanted to try it out," Butler said.

He and lots of others are celebrating Easter and the end of Lent the Cajun way.