Scotlandville High principal back at school after being placed on leave after on-campus fight
BATON ROUGE — Scotlandville High School Principal Paul Jackson returned to school Monday morning after being placed on leave following a fight on the school's campus, District 2 Councilman Anthony Kenney said.
Kenney thanked East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Superintendent LaMont Cole for reinstating Jackson, who's served as the school's leader for more than a decade.
Kenney said that conversations with Cole highlighted the key role Jackson played in the Scotlandville community.
"These conversations reflected a shared commitment to putting students first and ensuring the school community continues to thrive," Kenney said in a news release. "The success of Scotlandville requires all of us. When our community comes together, we create an environment where our students can excel."
Jackson was placed on administrative leave last week after a video of a violent fight involving several students attacking a female student surfaced, The Investigative Unit reported Friday.
Mental health advocate Tonja Myles says she couldn't watch the full video because it was so disturbing to her, but said something needs to be done to ensure safety for all students.
