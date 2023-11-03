School system names substitute principal at Walker High in wake of dance video controversy

Pictured: Principal Jason St. Pierre

WALKER - The Livingston Parish school district has named a substitute principal at Walker High after controversy over a student's discipline forced the current head of the school to take a leave of absence.

Principal Jason St. Pierre announced earlier this month he was stepping away for the rest of the school year after tremendous social media pushback over punishment he handed down to a student over a video that showed her dancing at a non-school event.

Read the full announcement below.

Tim Rogers, currently the assistant principal at Walker High School,

has been named the substitute principal of his campus for the remainder of the 2023-2024

school year.

Rogers’ appointment becomes effective Oct. 30, 2023, and will run through June 30,

2024. The Livingston Parish School Board is expected to vote on his contract at the Nov. 2

meeting.

Rogers has served as assistant principal of Walker High School since 2016. Prior to that

position, he served as a social studies and physical education teacher and coach at Walker High, Juban Parc Junior High and Denham Springs Junior High.

Rogers has been employed in the district since August 1998. He holds a master’s degree

in educational leadership, an alternate post-baccalaureate certificate in social studies

education, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management, all from Southeastern Louisiana University.