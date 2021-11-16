School system continuing to monitor learning loss, progress

Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly characterized the agenda for a school system public meeting Nov. 16. That meeting is to discuss the state of school system facilities across the parish. It will not include discussion of student performance.

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is keeping a close eye on student performance throughout the 2021-2022 school year.

After a year of pandemic-related adjustments, the school system continues to refine certain aspects of its K-12 educational program.

A number of these changes are in response to declining performance rates during the pandemic. Some of the new programs include additional tutoring, implementing all-virtual learning models for certain students, and added methods of tracking student progress.

Such modifications were utilized in hopes of stimulating an improvement in grades since the COVID-related downward trend.

Sharon Williams, EBR Chief of Schools, told WBRZ, "The main things that we're doing right now is monitoring progress of students. Today, we're at Woodlawn High School, actually sitting in with three principals who are sharing data from the first round of interim assessments. It's called the "Data Roundtables." And so, that's one of the main ways we're gauging student success as we're implementing new projects and after-school tutoring, etc in schools."