93°
Latest Weather Blog
School maintenance worker arrested after students find hidden camera in bathroom stall
RESERVE - A worker at a school in St. John the Baptist Parish is accused of planting a hidden camera inside a girls' bathroom on campus.
The sheriff's office said Blake Krueger, 35, was arrested Tuesday after two students at Riverside Academy made the discovery inside the campus's athletic facility.
Investigators determined multiple holes had been drilled into the stall and a "plumbing camera" was placed inside one of them. The sheriff's office said Krueger used the camera to "secretly view females."
Trending News
Krueger worked at the school as its maintenance coordinator. He was booked on two counts of video voyeurism and is being held on a $50,169 bond.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police chase ended with fiery dirt bike crash in Baton Rouge neigborhood
-
Police search Garden District home for stolen property
-
Police investigating double shooting on North Foster Drive early Wednesday morning
-
Police investigating triple shooting near BR store plagued by gun violence in...
-
Police investigating double shooting on North Foster Drive early Wednesday morning