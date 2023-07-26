96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

School employees get bonus for their hard work after flood

6 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, December 07 2016 Dec 7, 2016 December 07, 2016 9:01 AM December 07, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish School Board has agreed to pay all the employees of the district about $500 this month, in addition to their regular pay, to recognize the challenges they've overcome since the flood this summer.

The Advocate reports Troy Gautreau, chairman of the School Board's budget committee, which met before the regular school board meeting Tuesday, said many district employees were dealing with flooded homes themselves, "and didn't miss a beat."

The amount of the one-time pay will range between $400 and $500, depending on the regular deductions an employee takes.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days