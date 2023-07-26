School employees get bonus for their hard work after flood

DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish School Board has agreed to pay all the employees of the district about $500 this month, in addition to their regular pay, to recognize the challenges they've overcome since the flood this summer.



The Advocate reports Troy Gautreau, chairman of the School Board's budget committee, which met before the regular school board meeting Tuesday, said many district employees were dealing with flooded homes themselves, "and didn't miss a beat."



The amount of the one-time pay will range between $400 and $500, depending on the regular deductions an employee takes.