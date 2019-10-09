School district says bus driver will not be fired after video shows speeding bus

HOLDEN- The Livingston Parish school system says the driver of a school bus seen on video speeding down a rural highway between stops will not be fired.

The video taken by a concerned commuter shows the man trailing behind the bus along LA 441 near Montpelier with a speedometer in the foreground. The school bus appears to reach speeds over 70 miles per hour, pausing at bus stops only to pick up speed again.

School officials say their buses cannot go faster than 72 miles per hour. Current speed limit on state highways is typically 55 miles per hour.

The video seemed to be recorded by a man driving a semi trucks at high speeds in order to keep pace with the bus. Parents rallied behind the man on social media, demanding to know which school the bus was handling pick-ups for.

The bus appeared to be from the Holden area.