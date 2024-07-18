School district cuts ribbon for newly-finished Prairieville High School

PRAIRIEVILLE - The Ascension Parish School District cut the ribbons for the newly-finished Prairieville High School Thursday afternoon.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony, Superintendent Dr. Edith Walker said it took 8 years until the ribbon ceremony for the new high school to be opened. She said the total cost of the project was $118 million.

The campus is 65 acres and the school building is two stories.

Principal of the new school Randy Loving said one unique feature of the school is that they are offering a justice center where students will be taught a 911 response class.

He said the faculty has been in the preparing for the first day of school.

“It’s been us in a building so the fact that we’re going to have people again. We got to bring our teachers in for the 15, and the students come in for prep day. We are excited to go into educator mode and not building mode,” said Loving.