School closures in the capital area

1 hour 5 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2020 Mar 13, 2020 March 13, 2020 11:10 AM March 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

While most Baton Rouge-area schools are opting to remain open in the coming weeks, some are canceling classes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The list below will be updated as more schools announce cancellations.

- Louisiana Key Academy - closed March 16 - April 6

College closures

- LSU - classes canceled March 16-20, moving classes online March 30 

- Southern University - classes canceled March 16-20, moving classes online March 30

- UL Lafayette has cancelled classes Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, but campus will remain open. Students and faculty should expect updated information about remote courses. 

