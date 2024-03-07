School bus on fire near Perkins Rowe temporarily shuts down roadway; no injuries reported

BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to the scene of a school bus fire Thursday morning.

Officials with the St. George Fire Department said everyone was off the bus when they called 911. No injuries were reported.

Traffic on Perkins Road near Perkins Rowe was temporarily blocked and traffic diverted, but the roadway has since reopened.