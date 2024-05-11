Saturday PM Forecast: Unsettled weather pattern will begin to conclude Mothers Day

An unsettled weather pattern looks like it will take place early next week, with it starting Sunday night. Numerous showers and thunderstorms looks likely late Sunday and Monday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a mainly clear day, clouds will begin to build in the area in the overnight hours. Some spotty showers will be a possibility as we move closer to daybreak. Lows will be near 68 degrees. Mothers day will still have lower humidity values and a high in the mid 80's. The biggest difference from today is the cloud cover and chance of rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there will be isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. In the late evening and just after dark, rain chances will drastically increase.

Up Next: Sunday night into Monday morning, numerous showers and some thunderstorms will be in the area. Some of this activity could be around for the Monday AM commute. Monday should feature a decent bit of dry time with lots of cloud cover. Highs should be limited to the lower 80's. The daytime hours will have some passing showers and thunderstorms, but that activity should ramp up in the late evening. Another round of numerous showers and thunderstorms is expected. With this round, severe weather will be a possibility. A level 2/5 risk has been posted for the area. This means isolated severe storms will be possible. As the rain begins to wrap up Monday night, 1-3 inches of rain will likely have occurred since late Sunday.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be drier and seasonably warm. Another frontal system could deliver rain by the end of next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.