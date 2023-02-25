Saturday PM Forecast: Record breaking heat AGAIN today, more possible for Sunday

The heat will continue into the start of the workweek.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: We have now seen three consecutive days with record breaking heat. Today daytime highs topped out at 86° breaking the 84° record set in 1977. Into the evening hours, winds will be breezy out of the south. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-60s and more cloud cover will move in. Starting your Sunday, some areas will see patchy fog development. As the sun begins to rise, the fog will lift out of the area and temperatures will start to rise. The low-80s are in the forecast and the record to beat is 84°. Into the evening, the cloud cover will stick around the forecast as our next boundary begins to move in.

Up Next: Monday will still be hot and humid but rain will be around the area along a weak cold front. Most people will stay completely dry but a few isolated showers throughout the afternoon is possible. This cold front will not bring any cooler temperatures back into the forecast. Tuesday and Wednesday will still be warm just not record breaking. Daytime highs will be near 80° with plenty of sunshine. The next rainmaker we are watching will move in on Thursday. A stationary front will set up just north of the WBRZ viewing area locking in some moisture. By Friday a cold front will pass through bringing showers and storms into the area. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.