Saturday PM Forecast: More nice weather for your Sunday

Finally some cooler, more seasonable daytime highs.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: This afternoon just a few clouds across the area and temperatures peaking in the mid-80s. As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will begin to fall into the mid-50s. A cool and dry start to your Sunday will set the tone for the forecast. Dry clear conditions are expected to stick around all day. Temperatures will be more seasonable with daytime highs topping out in the low-80s. Northeasterly winds will continue to push cooler, drier air into the area winds will be 5-10mph with gust up to 15mph. Throughout the day the breezy conditions and the clear skies will make for a perfect fall day. Any outdoor activities you have planned are absolutely a go! Overnight temperatures will fall back into the 50s for the start of your workweek.

Up Next: Monday the cooler trend continues. Waking up with completely clear skies and temperatures in the mid-50s. Daytime highs will start to creep back up towards the mid-80s by Monday and into the rest of the workweek. Although temperatures are warming a light breeze will still be around keeping up feeling more comfortable and the skies clear. Overnight temperatures will be in the high-50s. Tuesday we see a gradual warming trend and more cloud cover expected in the area. Winds begin to shift out of the south pulling moisture into the Capital Area. Starting Wednesday we are expecting some rain in the forecast. We have been in a dry stretch, with an abnormally dry September, but that will break up Wednesday and Thursday before another cold frontal passage. More clearing and cooler conditions expected for next weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

As of 6pm Saturday, Hurricane Julia was moving west across the southern Caribbean Sea at 17mph with maximum sustained winds of 75mph. Due to the higher terrain there, significant flooding will be the primary threat for Nicaragua.

