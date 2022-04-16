Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: Dodging afternoon showers
Afternoon showers are beginning to pop up. Not everyone will see one and if you do it will be brief.
THE FORECAST
Tonight & Tomorrow: You could catch a brief shower this afternoon but not a total washout. Tonight, the humidity will be sticking around with temperatures in the high 60s. Easter morning waking up to muggy conditions. Temperatures rise quickly to the mid-80s. More showers likely as a cold front approaches the area. Our Mississippi counties and northeastern parishes are under a level 2/5 risk for severe weather tomorrow. The main weather threats are gusty winds and hail. These thunderstorms will be moving through in the late hours on Sunday night into Monday morning. If you have plans later in the day for Easter be sure to have a back up plan ready in case you see one of these scattered storms. Be sure you have a way of getting information as these storms being to move through your area.
Trending News
Up Next: After the rain moves through early Monday morning we will begin to see some drying. Heading into the work week we get a quick relief from the heat. On Monday the highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Waking up Tuesday morning in the low 50s. Rain chances remain low throughout the week. The cooler temperatures will not hang around for long, we will be back in the 80s by the end of the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prep for Comite cleaning project underway after 2 On Your Side report...
-
Tony's Seafood expecting to sell up to 125,000 pounds of crawfish for...
-
State Police didn't document erased cellphones despite warnings to track its equipment
-
Baby sister was inches away from stray bullet that killed sleeping toddler,...
-
Man says van being held hostage by repair shop, wants refund