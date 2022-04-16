Saturday PM Forecast: Dodging afternoon showers

Afternoon showers are beginning to pop up. Not everyone will see one and if you do it will be brief.

Tonight & Tomorrow: You could catch a brief shower this afternoon but not a total washout. Tonight, the humidity will be sticking around with temperatures in the high 60s. Easter morning waking up to muggy conditions. Temperatures rise quickly to the mid-80s. More showers likely as a cold front approaches the area. Our Mississippi counties and northeastern parishes are under a level 2/5 risk for severe weather tomorrow. The main weather threats are gusty winds and hail. These thunderstorms will be moving through in the late hours on Sunday night into Monday morning. If you have plans later in the day for Easter be sure to have a back up plan ready in case you see one of these scattered storms. Be sure you have a way of getting information as these storms being to move through your area.

Up Next: After the rain moves through early Monday morning we will begin to see some drying. Heading into the work week we get a quick relief from the heat. On Monday the highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Waking up Tuesday morning in the low 50s. Rain chances remain low throughout the week. The cooler temperatures will not hang around for long, we will be back in the 80s by the end of the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.





