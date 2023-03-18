Saturday PM Forecast: Another Chilly Night - ***FREEZE WARNING ISSUED SUNDAY NIGHT***

Don't pack away the winter gear just yet....

Tonight & Tomorrow: The great late March 2023 cool down has arrived and will keep temperatures below seasonal averages over the next few days. Cloudy skies will be in and out of the picture for the overnight hours, but the brief clearing along with calming winds will allow temperatures to fall into the middle to upper 30s. The rain has come to and end for the evening and conditions will begin to dry out overnight, but skies will remain mostly cloudy at least for much of the overnight hours except for a brief pre-dawn clearing. High temperatures for Sunday will stand around the upper 40s and lower 50s, then begin to significantly drop after sunset.

A ***FREEZE WARNING*** has been issued by the National Weather Service through 9 AM on Monday morning as temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees for several hours overnight Sunday night into early Monday morning. This means that light freeze impacts are expected for much of the area as winds will be calm and skies will be clear. The record low for Baton Rouge on Monday morning is 27 degrees, and that is not expected to be broken; but several other records around the south will likely fall.

Up Next: A warming trend will quickly take place as temperatures will warm to 70 dgrees on Tuesday, 80 degrees on Wednesday and finally 85 on Thursday. Most of the week appears to remain dry with rain finally entering the picture on Friday.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

--Keller

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go