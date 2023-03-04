Saturday AM Forecast: Today's weather will be near perfect

This is the perfect weekend to get outdoors!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The Temperatures across the area this morning now sitting 20° cooler than Friday morning. The chilly temps will only stick around this morning. There will be plenty of sunshine in today’s forecast. Weather is ideal today, by the afternoon it will be sunny and 75°. Skies will stay clear overnight and temperatures will dip into the mid-50s.

Up Next: Heading into Sunday, temperatures will gradually warm. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s and daytime highs will reach the upper-70s. Sunday more cloud cover will start to creep back into the area as winds shift out of the south in the evening hours. Sunday will stay completely dry but it will not stick around for very long. With southerly winds back in the forecast some spotty showers will be around the area at the start of the workweek. Monday the warming trend continues with temperatures in the mid-80s in the afternoon. PM isolated showers will be around, but most people will stay completely dry. Temperatures will continue to climb back into the mid-to-upper 80s by the middle of the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.