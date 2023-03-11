Saturday AM Forecast: More sunshine today, rain moves in tomorrow

Temperatures will FINALLY cool down some, after this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Starting the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-60s. As the day goes on, the cloud cover will break up and temperatures will be in the low-80s this afternoon. Rain will not be in the forecast today, but overnight winds will shift out of the south as our next rainmaker approaches the area.

Up Next: The hot and humid pattern will finally start to change Sunday. Sunday will start with cloudy skies, with warm and humid temperatures. The cold front will push through around lunchtime bringing some isolated showers into the forecast. Temperatures ahead of the front will get into the mid-80s. The northeastern portion of the viewing area is in a level 2/5 slight risk for seeing severe weather, with the main threats being gusty winds and hail. The rest of the area is at a level 1/5 marginal risk for seeing severe weather. The front will be out of the area by the evening hours and temperatures will dip down into the low-50s overnight. Starting your workweek, we will be nice and dry and just a little bit cooler. Temperatures will dip below average for a few days before creeping back up by the next weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.