Saturday AM Forecast: Get outside today, tomorrow the rain is back

Saturday will be the better day for outdoor activities this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Your day will be filled with plenty of sunshine. Waking up this morning to temperatures in the mid-40s and clear skies. Throughout the day some high-level clouds will move in and temperatures will climb into the mid-70s. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper-50s as the cold front approaches.

Up Next: Into Sunday, we are tracking our next rainmaker. Showers and storms will start just after sunrise across the Capital Area. Most people will see rain with this system. The cold front will move quickly and rain will be gone just after lunch. Temperatures will reach the mid-60s but then cooling into the 40s overnight. The cold front will bring some cooler temperatures back into the forecast with daytime highs in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the 40s for the start of the week. Some light showers will be around Monday and Tuesday but not everyone will see rain. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.