Saturday AM Forecast: Dry the next two days before our next storm system arrives on Monday

After the rain yesterday, the weekend is looking dry with some leftover clouds hanging around. The next chance of rain will arrive Monday. Severe weather could possibly occur with this next system.

Today & Tonight: Low-level clouds are expected to stick around through the early afternoon. There will be some breaks in the clouds by the evening. High temperatures will top out around 59 degrees. Overnight, expect temperatures to get down into the upper 30's under party cloudy, to mostly cloudy skies.

Up Next: There will be some sunshine on Sunday, but there still will be a decent amount of cloud cover. Highs will top out in the lower 60's. All eyes then turn to Monday for when our next storm system will move through.

Showers will be possible as early as mid-morning on Monday and the chance for rain will continue until a cold front and associated squall line sweeps through overnight into Tuesday morning. It does not look like severe weather will be possible all day, but a brief window might open up in the evening and after dark. All severe threats do appear possible. Just note, there is still great uncertainty in the magnitude of the severe weather. Regardless of severe weather, gusty winds look likely. Monday and Tuesday, expect sustained winds of 15-25mph with gusts over 30mph. Rainfall amounts look like they will generally be between 1-2 inches.

Clearing skies are anticipated on Tuesday with breezy conditions. Near freezing temperatures will be possible again by Wednesday morning.

