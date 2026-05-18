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Salvation Army needs volunteers, donations for weekend operations
BATON ROUGE – The Salvation Army says it will continue all operations in south Louisiana through the weekend for residents affected by the flood.
Mobile feeding trucks will serve food and drinks as they reach out into the hardest impact areas, the organization says.
The donation center located at 9401 Cortana Place in Baton Rouge will also be open Saturday 9 a.m. to noon and then 1 p.m to 4 p.m. It will also be open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Salvation Army still needs the following donations:
Food
Bleach
Garbage bags,
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New Clothes and shoes
Shovels, brooms, squeegees,
Wheel barrows
New fans,
“These are specific items we know the residents will need as the clean-up process has already began for many folks,” Major Ed Binnix, Incident Commander for the disaster response team, said.
The Salvation Army still needs volunteers at the distribution center. If you would like to volunteer, you can show up at the Cortana mall or email the Salvation Army at safloodvolunteering@gmail.com
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