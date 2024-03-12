Saints QB Jameis Winston set to leave for Cleveland Browns

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is reportedly ditching the black and gold for brown and orange as the Cleveland Browns' new backup quarterback.

Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reported Tuesday morning that Winston has agreed to a one-year, $8.7 million deal with Cleveland.

Winston has spent his last four seasons in New Orleans, primarily as the team's backup quarterback, first under Andy Dalton and currently under Derek Carr. He started the first seven games of the 2021 season before tearing his ACL, finishing the season with a 5-2 record.

Last season, he appeared in seven games, completing 25 passes for 264 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 draft previously played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.