Saints prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals for regular season opener at Caesars Superdome

NEW ORLEANS - After a lot of uncertainty in the offseason, and more question marks in the preseason, the New Orleans Saints are set to open up the regular season at home on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Last week, the team announced that Spencer Rattler will be the starting quarterback for the team. Rattler won the job after competing against rookie Tyler Shough and third-year quarterback, Jake Haener.

Towards the end of the preseason, Haener was waived and placed on the Saints practice squad. Now during game week, the Black and Gold have activated Haener to be the emergency third quarterback.

In Wednesday's injury report, New Orleans has five players listed. The only player that didn't practice was offensive lineman Trevor Penning. Khristian Boyd, Jordan Howden, Alontae Taylor and Chase Young were all limited.

The Saints are set to face the Cardinals on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on CBS.